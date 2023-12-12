88% of employers we surveyed as part of our Future of Work Report 2023: Balancing Acts said that they have implemented new technology solutions with workforce implications, including electronic monitoring technologies. Employers know monitoring and surveillance can be unpopular and more than a third (38%) expect it to be a key trigger of activism in the next five years. This update charts some of the key legal issues around surveillance and monitoring at work.
|Question
|Singapore
|Indonesia
|Mainland China
|Hong Kong
|Thailand
|Do employees have a right to privacy at work?
|There is no constitutional or statutory right to privacy in
Singapore.
However, the Personal Data Protection Act 2012 (PDPA), being the main legislation on data privacy, provides a set of rights with regard to personal data protection of individuals.
Under the PDPA, personal data is defined as data, whether true or not, about an individual who can be identified from that data or from that data and other information to which the organisation has or is likely to have access.
Any collection, use or disclosure of information about an employee which amounts to personal data is governed by the PDPA.
|Law No 39 of 1999 on Human Rights provides, amongst others,
that (a) each individual has the right to their own privacy, and
may not be subjected to any research without their agreement; and
(b) freedom and secrecy of communication by letter or any other
electronic media may not be disturbed or interrupted except upon
the instruction of a judge or other authority in accordance with
the prevailing laws.
Additionally, Indonesia has various laws relating to data privacy in several areas, including in relation to electronic information and transaction.1 Indonesia also recently passed the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) being the main legislation on data privacy, which provides a set of rights with regard to personal data protection of individuals.
Under the PDPL, personal data is defined as data about an individual who is identified or may be identified either from that data or in combination with other information either directly or indirectly through electronic or non-electronic system.
The processing of personal data is governed by the PDPL.
|The Civil Code provides that a natural person enjoys the right
to privacy. No organisation or individual may infringe upon the
right to privacy of others by spying, invading and harassing,
disclosing or publishing the relevant information or by any other
means.
Additionally, the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) being the main legislation on data privacy, also provides a set of rights with regard to personal data protection of individuals.
Under the PIPL, personal information refers to information related to identified or identifiable natural persons recorded by electronic or other means, excluding the information processed anonymously. There is also a subset of personal information called 'sensitive personal information' which is conferred additional protection. Sensitive personal information refers to personal information that can easily lead to the infringement of personal dignity of natural persons or harm of personal or property safety once leaked or illegally used, eg biometrics, religious belief, specific identities, medical health, financial accounts, and whereabouts.
The processing of personal information of natural persons within Mainland China is governed by the PIPL.
|The Basic Law provides that the freedom and privacy of
communication of Hong Kong residents shall be protected by law.
Article 14 of the Bill of Rights also provides that no one shall be
subjected to arbitrary or unlawful interference with his privacy.
Additionally, the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (PDPO) being the main legislation on data privacy, also provides a set of rights with regard to personal data protection of individuals.
Under the PDPO, personal data is defined as information which relates to a living individual and can be used to identify that individual. It must also exist in a form which access to or processing of is practicable.
Any collection, use or disclosure of information about an employee which amounts to personal data is governed by the PDPO.
|The Constitution of Thailand specifically endorses the rights
to data privacy of individuals (including employees).
Additionally, the Thai Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019) (Thai PDPA), being the main legislation on data privacy, also provides a set of rights with regard to personal data protection of individuals.
Under the Thai PDPA, personal data is defined as information relating to a natural person which is identifiable (either directly or indirectly), excluding the information of death person.
The processing of personal data is governed by the Thai PDPA.
|As monitoring employees at work likely involves processing employees' personal data, are there lawful grounds for processing employees' personal data in this context?
|Under the PDPA, an individual's consent is required before
an organisation may collect, use or disclose their personal data
unless the collection, use, or disclosure falls within one of the
consent exceptions under the PDPA.
In the context of employee monitoring, some of the relevant consent exceptions include where the collection, use or disclosure of personal data about is:
Regardless of whether consent is required, employers are still required to notify employees of the purpose of the collection, use or disclosure.
An employer must also ensure that collection, use or disclosure of personal data as part of employee monitoring complies with the limitation of purpose obligation. This requires that personal data is collected, use or disclosed for purposes that a reasonable person would consider appropriate in the circumstances.
|There are several lawful grounds for processing employees'
personal data in the context of employee monitoring, namely where:
However, some of the accepted grounds listed above are very broadly drafted, making their precise meaning and application in practice somewhat unclear.
An employer must also ensure that processing of personal data as part of employee monitoring is carried out in a limited and specific, legal and valid, and transparent manner.
|There are two main grounds for processing employees'
personal data in the context of employee monitoring, namely where:
However, current laws do not offer a precise definition of what constitutes a necessity for human resources management, making its precise meaning and application in practice somewhat unclear.
An employer must also ensure that processing of personal information as part of employee monitoring satisfies the limitation principle. This requires that the collection of personal information is limited to the minimum scope necessary to achieve the processing purpose.
|Under the PDPO and the data protection principles contained
therein, employers must ensure that personal data of employees are
collected on a fully-informed basis and in a fair manner, with due
consideration towards minimising amount of personal data collected.
An employer must also ensure that processing of personal data is in a secure manner and only kept as long as necessary for fulfilling the purposes of using the data.
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has issued guidelines for employers to evaluate the need for employee monitoring and manage personal data obtained from employee monitoring:
|There are two main lawful bases for processing employees'
personal data in the context of employee monitoring, namely:
For "legitimate interest", although this could be subjective, it leaves room for the employers to prove that monitoring employees' behaviour is for the employer's benefit. One key point to be cautious of is that such monitoring must not override/cause adverse effect on employee's privacy rights. Therefore, monitoring should be on a necessity basis and employers should have justifiable reasons to do so every single time they monitor employees. Legitimate interest as a lawful basis cannot be relied on in processing a special category of data (ie sensitive data) such as employee's health data, trade union information, political opinion, and religious belief.
For "consent", employee's consent should be used only when legitimate interest is not viable (such as when monitoring includes employee's sensitive data) as consent requirements are extensive and consent can be revoked by the employee at any time, which can pose risk in terms of Thai PDPA compliance management.
|What are employees' rights as data subjects in relation to monitoring at work?
|Employees as data subjects generally have the right to:
However, there are various requirements around the scope of the rights and conditions that must be satisfied to exercise of the above rights.
|Employees as data subjects generally have the right to, amongst
others:
However, there are various requirements around the scope of the rights and conditions that must be satisfied to exercise of the above rights.
|Employees as data subjects generally have the right to, amongst
others:
However, there are various requirements around the scope of the rights and conditions that must be satisfied to exercise of the above rights.
|Employees as data subjects generally have the right to:
However, there are various requirements around the scope of the rights and conditions that must be satisfied to exercise of the above rights.
|Employees as data subjects generally have the right to, amongst
others:
However, there are various requirements around the scope of the rights and conditions that must be satisfied by the data subject to exercise the above rights.
1. This includes laws relating to the use of information pertaining to a person's personal data through electronic media under Law No. 11 of 2008 on Electronic Information and Transactions, as amended by Law No. 19 of 2016 on the Amendment to Law No. 11 of 2008 on Electronic Information and Transactions, and its implementing regulations under Government Regulation No. 71 of 2019 on the Implementation of Electronic Systems and Transactions. The Minister of Communication and Information also issued Regulation No. 20 of 2016 on Personal Data Protection in Electronic System.
