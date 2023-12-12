Do employees have a right to privacy at work?

There is no constitutional or statutory right to privacy in Singapore. However, the Personal Data Protection Act 2012 (PDPA), being the main legislation on data privacy, provides a set of rights with regard to personal data protection of individuals. Under the PDPA, personal data is defined as data, whether true or not, about an individual who can be identified from that data or from that data and other information to which the organisation has or is likely to have access. Any collection, use or disclosure of information about an employee which amounts to personal data is governed by the PDPA.

Law No 39 of 1999 on Human Rights provides, amongst others, that (a) each individual has the right to their own privacy, and may not be subjected to any research without their agreement; and (b) freedom and secrecy of communication by letter or any other electronic media may not be disturbed or interrupted except upon the instruction of a judge or other authority in accordance with the prevailing laws. Additionally, Indonesia has various laws relating to data privacy in several areas, including in relation to electronic information and transaction.1 Indonesia also recently passed the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) being the main legislation on data privacy, which provides a set of rights with regard to personal data protection of individuals. Under the PDPL, personal data is defined as data about an individual who is identified or may be identified either from that data or in combination with other information either directly or indirectly through electronic or non-electronic system. The processing of personal data is governed by the PDPL.

The Civil Code provides that a natural person enjoys the right to privacy. No organisation or individual may infringe upon the right to privacy of others by spying, invading and harassing, disclosing or publishing the relevant information or by any other means. Additionally, the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) being the main legislation on data privacy, also provides a set of rights with regard to personal data protection of individuals. Under the PIPL, personal information refers to information related to identified or identifiable natural persons recorded by electronic or other means, excluding the information processed anonymously. There is also a subset of personal information called 'sensitive personal information' which is conferred additional protection. Sensitive personal information refers to personal information that can easily lead to the infringement of personal dignity of natural persons or harm of personal or property safety once leaked or illegally used, eg biometrics, religious belief, specific identities, medical health, financial accounts, and whereabouts. The processing of personal information of natural persons within Mainland China is governed by the PIPL.

The Basic Law provides that the freedom and privacy of communication of Hong Kong residents shall be protected by law. Article 14 of the Bill of Rights also provides that no one shall be subjected to arbitrary or unlawful interference with his privacy. Additionally, the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (PDPO) being the main legislation on data privacy, also provides a set of rights with regard to personal data protection of individuals. Under the PDPO, personal data is defined as information which relates to a living individual and can be used to identify that individual. It must also exist in a form which access to or processing of is practicable. Any collection, use or disclosure of information about an employee which amounts to personal data is governed by the PDPO.