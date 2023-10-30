On 3 October 2023, the Information Commissioner's Office published new guidance on monitoring workers, addressed primarily to employers and with the aim of:

ensuring compliance with the UK Data Protection Regulation and the Data Protection Act 2018;

providing greater regulatory certainty;

protecting the data protection rights of workers and employees; and

helping employers to build trust with workers, customers and service users.

The guidance covers any form of monitoring of individuals who carry out work (whether as employees or in a looser worker relationship) wherever the monitoring occurs and whether within or outside working hours.

The guidance is set out in detailed FAQs and checklists under specific headings:

data protection and monitoring workers;

the use of monitoring tools that use solely automated processes;

specific data protection considerations for different ways or methods of monitoring workers; and

using biometric data for time and attendance control and monitoring.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.