UK:
SaaS Insights 1: Wait. You're Excluding Data Loss?! (Video)
11 October 2023
Kemp IT Law
SaaS vendors will often try and exclude their liability for loss
of customer data. Chris Kemp unpacks why this might be the case in
the first of his SaaS Insights miniseries.
VIDEO
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
