To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Deirdre Moynihan looks at The Court of Justice of the European
Union's recent guidance on the meaning of the requirement to
provide a "copy of all personal data undergoing
processing" in the context of a subject access request made
pursuant to Article 15 of the EU GDPR.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Data privacy case law and legislation is constantly updated in the United Kingdom and European Union to address key issues. In order to track the latest developments, we have set out a brief overview...
Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) has published its decision following its inquiry into Meta Platforms Ireland's transfer of personal data from the EU/EEA to the US for Meta's Facebook service.
As mentioned in a last-minute entry to our June Data Wrap, on 10 July 2023, the European Commission adopted its long-awaited adequacy decision for the EU-US Data Privacy Framework ("DPF"), determining...