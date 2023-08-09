UK:
Myth-Busting The GDPR: Data Subject Rights (Video)
09 August 2023
Kemp IT Law
In this video in her series of myth-busting the GDPR, Eleanor
Hobson looks at data subject rights and the assumption that 'I
can always ask for a copy of their ID docs'
VIDEO
