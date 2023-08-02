ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Data privacy case law and legislation is constantly updated in the United Kingdom and European Union to address key issues. In order to track the latest developments, we have set out a brief overview of case law updates, legislation, guidance and news.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from European Union

GDPR: Big Change For Small Claims Simons Muirhead & Burton Iknow that when I tell people at cocktail parties that I'm a Technology and Data Protection lawyer they often take a small step backwards, no doubt a little intimidated and awed.

Cookie Banners Missing "Reject All" Buttons Face Investigation By The UK Information Commissioner's Office Mayer Brown The Deputy Commissioner of the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) warned in June 2023 that organisations whose top-level cookie banners do not include a "reject all" button will face an...

Unlocking Data Flows: EU-US Data Privacy Framework Receives Adequacy Decision Preiskel & Co The European Commission has issued an adequacy decision for the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, allowing for the unrestricted flow of personal data from the EU to US companies participating in the framework.

The European Commission Adopts New Adequacy Decision For EU-US Data Flows - A UK Perspective Weightmans The UK and the US have committed in principle to establish a ‘data bridge' for the UK extension to the EU-US Data Privacy Framework.

EU/UK Privacy & Cybersecurity News Roundup – Week Of July 24, 2023 Goodwin Procter LLP Data privacy case law and legislation is constantly updated in the United Kingdom and European Union to address key issues. In order to track the latest developments...