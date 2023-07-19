ARTICLE

UK: Myth-Busting The GDPR: UK Transfer Rules Are The Same As The EU Transfer Rules (Video)

In the latest of Eleanor Hobson's myth-busting the GDPR series, she looks at international transfer rules in the UK and EU.

