Data privacy case law and legislation is constantly updated in the United Kingdom and European Union to address key issues. In order to track the latest developments, we have set out a brief overview of case law updates, legislation, guidance and news.

Case Law Updates and Fines

On 19 May, in the UK, the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary published the High Court of Justice's judgment in Prismall v Google UK, in which it struck out a class action claim for damages in relation to loss of control over personal data against the defendants Google UK Limited and DeepMind Technologies Limited, and ordered summary judgment in favour of the same. You can read the judgment here.

Legislation

On 25 May, in Hungary, the Whistleblowing law was published in the Official Gazette. You can read the proposal here and the Act, as published in the Official Gazette, here, both only available in Hungarian.

On 31 May, the ICO published its response to the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill. You can read the announcement here and the response here.

Guidance & Draft Guidance

On 14 April, in Germany, the BSI released guidance to raise awareness on attacks targeting AI and possible countermeasures. You can read the announcement here and the guide here.

On 31 May, the ICO updated its guidance for Edtech providers, highlighting applicability of the Children's Code. You can read the post here and the guidance here.

On 4 May, in Guernsey, the Office of the Data Protection Authority published guidance on direct marketing. You can read the press release here and download the guidance here.

Data Protection Authority Updates and Privacy News

On 26 May, the ICO published the Information Commissioner keynote speech which highlights compliance in financial services sector. You can read the speech here.

On 25 May, the Dutch data protection authority published its focus areas for 2023. You can read the press release on algorithms and AI here, the press release on large-scale processing here, and the press release on combating crime here, all only available in Dutch.

On 22 May, the European Data Protection Board published a case digest on the right to object and to erasure. You can read the digest here.

On 30 May, the Spanish Data Protection Authority published its 2022 social responsibility report. You can read the press release here and the report here, both only available in Spanish.

On 31 May, the Spanish Data Protection Authority published a blog post detailing the implementation of the principle of accuracy according to Article 5(1)(d) of the GDPR in AI and algorithms. You can read the blog post here.

On 19 April, the Schleswig-Holstein data protection authority published its questionnaire sent to OpenAI on ChatGPT. You can read the questionnaire in German here.

On 26 May, in Guernsey, the Office of the Data Protection Authority issues key lessons on 5th anniversary of data protection law. You can read the press release here.

