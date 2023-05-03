If your business involves sending personal data outside the UK and EEA, you may be aware of the need for a transfer risk assessment (TRA) to demonstrate that you have properly considered and mitigated any associated risks. While it may seem like a straightforward task, completing a TRA requires a level of expertise and attention to detail that may not be immediately apparent to your staff.

At our law firm, we understand the importance of a well-drafted TRA in protecting your business and ensuring that you comply with your data protection obligations. By working with your teams, we can help you to identify and document any risks associated with transferring personal data overseas and provide guidance on the best ways to mitigate these risks.

If your contracted partner experiences a data breach or similar incident, a well-prepared TRA can help to demonstrate that you took all reasonable steps to minimise the risks to data subjects. This can significantly reduce the likelihood of fines from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) and provide greater protection for your business.

Recently, we worked with a client whose staff had submitted a somewhat confusing TRA. We were able to work with them to clarify their responses and ensure that they were properly documenting their risk management processes. As a result, our client was able to confidently contract for several years without incident, knowing that their TRA was fully compliant and would stand up to scrutiny in the event of an audit or data breach.

