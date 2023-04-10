This month's episode covers references, with a focus on regulatory references in the Financial Services sector. We will be looking at what the legal position is for employers to provide a reference for former employees. We will also cover the regulatory reference system and the higher obligations that are placed on FCA and/or PRA regulated employers when providing references.

Acronym guide:

FCA – Financial Conduct Authority

FSMA – Financial Services and Markets Act 2000

GDPR – the General Data Protection Regulations and Data Protection Act

PRA – Prudential Regulation Authority

SMCR – Senior Manager Certification Regime

SMF – Senior Management Functions

self

The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work: References and Regulatory References

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.