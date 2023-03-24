Monika Sobiecki, Data Protection and Cybersecurity specialist at Bindmans, has published the Data Protection Overview for the UK in collaboration with regulatory research platform OneTrust DataGuidance.

Monika's piece covers the UK's current legislative framework, providing an in-depth summary of everything from the law that applies and data subject rights, to the penalties facing those controllers and processors in breach of data protection law, to key recent enforcement decisions of the Information Commissioner's Office.

Contents:

Governing texts (key acts, regulations, guidelines and case law)

Scope of application (personal, territorial, material scope)

Data protection authority (including the ICO's main powers and duties)

Key definitions

Legal bases

Principles

Controller and processor obligations

Data subject rights

Penalties and enforcement decisions

The full piece can be found here.

