Myth-Busting The GDPR: If I Get "Consent", I Can Do Anything (Video)
07 December 2022
Kemp IT Law
In the latest in her series of myth-busting the GDPR, Eleanor
Hobson examines the need to be specific, informed and granular in
gaining consent.
VIDEO
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
