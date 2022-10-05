UK:
All In A Day's Work: Data Protection In The Workplace (Podcast)
05 October 2022
Herrington Carmichael
This month's episode covers data protection in the
workplace. We will be looking at what the laws on data protection
currently require, what changes may arise in the future and what
practical implications there are of the rising employee awareness
of data protection issues.
