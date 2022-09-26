What is the future of UK tech law?

What are the big changes in law coming down the track in late 2022? Do you want to be able to tell your Online Safety from your Data Protection and Digital Information Bill?

The UK government has undertaken a significant review of UK data protection law post Brexit. Following a consultation that first launched last September, the Government introduced the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill to Parliament on 18 July 2022.

With the announcement of upcoming changes to UK data protection regulation and also what will likely become the Online Safety Act later in the year, we can expect that there will be significant changes to how organisations collect and use data, and reforms to accountability frameworks.

As an organisation and a data controller, it is essential that you are aware of your obligations under UK law, and the potential ramifications of non-compliance. In our breakfast seminar on Tuesday 4 October, Monika Sobiecki, specialist Data Protection and Cybersecurity partner at Bindmans LLP, will be discussing the future of UK tech law.

What will be covered

Key features of the proposed legislation

What organisations should be doing now

Enforcement and litigation risks

Who should attend

This seminar is aimed at general counsel, data protection and compliance teams.

Tickets

It is free to attend this event, spaces will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.