European Union:
Update On Data Transfers (Podcast)
24 August 2022
Reed Smith (Worldwide)
Cynthia O'Donoghue and Aselle Ibraimova from Reed
Smith's London Office discuss changes in the EU/UK to the
standard contractual clauses for data transfers between EU/UK and
non-EU/non-UK countries.
The two explore the new interpretations of the rules on data
transfers by the EU Data Protection authorities, the impact on
day-to-day compliance, the introduction of data transfer tools by
other countries around the world, and the adjustments that
businesses need to make as a result of these changes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
