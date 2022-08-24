ARTICLE

Cynthia O'Donoghue and Aselle Ibraimova from Reed Smith's London Office discuss changes in the EU/UK to the standard contractual clauses for data transfers between EU/UK and non-EU/non-UK countries.

The two explore the new interpretations of the rules on data transfers by the EU Data Protection authorities, the impact on day-to-day compliance, the introduction of data transfer tools by other countries around the world, and the adjustments that businesses need to make as a result of these changes.

