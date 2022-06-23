ARTICLE

Are You Prepared For A Data Leak? Get Your Emergency Response Plan Ready

With the flow of data being increasingly difficult to monitor, and fines in the region of €35million being dished out under GDPR for employee monitoring and IT security failings, there are unlikely to be more expensive mistakes you could make.

As in-house counsel you're expected to lead on your corporate strategy to address key risk issues. So we decided to create a series of relevant roundtable discussions to address the topics which keep you up at night and to help you develop real-life solutions, starting with data leaks.

On Wednesday 26 May we held a virtual event where our experts ran through a potential data leak scenario. They gave practical advice in order to address the problem from all angles.

After running through the scenario with our Head of Commercial Dispute Resolution Dominic Offord, attendees entered break-out rooms where our experts helped you develop a strategy for dealing with key priorities:

Finding the source of the breach and regulatory and criminal implications

Your legal obligations and protecting your reputation

