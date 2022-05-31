ARTICLE

UK: GDPR Myth Busting 1 – I Can Only Use Personal Data If I Have Consent (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Eleanor Hobson tackles some common GDPR misconceptions. This is the first in the series and looks at the issue of consent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.