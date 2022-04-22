Since the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018, people are becoming increasingly aware of the rights they have in respect to how organisations use and collect their data.
The International Data Transfer Agreement ("IDTA"), the long awaited mechanism for international transfers of personal data originating from the United Kingdom ("UK"), is now in force as of March 21, 2022...
