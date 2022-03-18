ARTICLE

UK: The Information Commissioner's Office Publishes Its Response To The UK Government's Consultation On Reforms To The UK's Data Protection Regime

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from UK

A First Look At The European Commission's Proposal For A Draft Data Act WilmerHale The European Commission has presented its draft Data Act, which will affect a broad range of companies and heavily emphasizes data accessibility and fairness.

Data Act: EU Proposes Rules For Accessing And Sharing Industrial Data Cooley LLP On February 23, 2022, the European Commission published its proposal for the Data Act, which aims to maximize the value of industrial data in the economy by ensuring that a wider range of stakeholders...

Data Protection Claims: Conclusion - A Fragmented Future Bindmans LLP Not so long ago, following the Court of Appeal's judgment in the seminal case of Lloyd v Google LLC [2019] EWCA Civ 1599, commentators and media outlets predicted an...

GDPR: New Guidelines On International Data Transfers Collyer Bristow A key area where UK businesses need to continue to be aware of and continue to comply with EU regulations is data protection.

Employment Conversations: Employee Monitoring And The Hybrid Office (Podcast) Collyer Bristow An important consequence of this change has been the growth in employee monitoring.