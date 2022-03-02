The exponential growth in the volume of data being collected and shared, along with the ease and reduced costs of gathering, analysing, using and exploiting data, has resulted in a corresponding increase in data protection laws and regulations. Against that background, data class actions have been a growing phenomenon, driven in part by the interest of claimant law firms and litigation funders in this area.

Julian Copeman, Andrew Moir, Miriam Everett, Greig Anderson, Kate Macmillan and Rachelle Waxman have published an article in PLC Magazine which discusses the outlook for data class actions following the Supreme Court's decision in this area in Lloyd v Google.

Click here for a copy of the article, which first appeared in the March 2022 issue of PLC Magazine. Or click here for our previous blog post on the decision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.