self

In this podcast, Patrick Wheeler, Head of IP & Data Protection and Employment Associate, Patrick Kilgallon explore some concerns arising from the increasing use of AI in employee monitoring and discuss three main risks involved in implementing AI in the workplace.

Discrimination

Irrational or unfair decision making

Infringement of right to privacy

Data protection issues

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.