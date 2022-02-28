self

In this short podcast, Patrick Wheeler, Partner and Head of Data Protection, is joined by trainee Rhiannon Thompson to discuss the impact of Article 27 of both the UK and EU GDPR on businesses which operate in territories where they are not based. The discussion covers the circumstances under which a business must appoint a representative; who can be appointed; how and where to appoint one; and the related risks, obligations and liabilities on businesses and their appointed representatives should a data breach occur or regulatory action is taken.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.