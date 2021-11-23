ARTICLE

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO's) new version of its statutory data sharing code of practice (the Code) came into force on 5 October.

The Code provides practical guidance for organisations on how to share personal data in compliance with the requirements of the UK GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018, including transparency, the lawful basis for processing, the accountability principle and the need to document processing requirements.

The Code has been issued under section 125 of the Data Protection Act 2018. Although a failure to act in accordance with it does not make a person liable to legal proceedings in a court or tribunal, the code is admissible in evidence in legal proceedings. As the Code has not been updated since 2011 employers will need to be aware of the changes to the data protection landscape. It's a good idea to review the Code and make any necessary amendments to your current data protection practices.

