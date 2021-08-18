UK:
Julian Hayes Discusses The Current UK GDPR Landscape (Video)
18 August 2021
BCL Solicitors LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
BCL partner Julian Hayes is interviewed on his work in data
protection and gives a breakdown of the current and potential
future developments of UK GDPR.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from UK
CCTV And GDPR: What Employers Need To Know
Shakespeare Martineau
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was recently forced to resign after his affair was leaked via CCTV footage. Following the very public scandal, concerns have now been raised around the GDPR...