During its 51st plenary session on 7 July 20201, the EDPB adopted the following documents;

Guidelines on Codes of Conduct as a tool for transfers;

Guidelines on Virtual Voice Assistants;

Guidelines on the concepts of Controller and Processor; and

EDPB response to MEP Sophie in't Veld regarding the EDPB statement on international agreements including transfers.

