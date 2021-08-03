The ICO has approved GlobalSign as the UK's first qualified trust service provider (QTSP) under the UK eIDAS Regulations 2019.

The ICO explains that to become a QTSP organisations must undergo a conformity assessment to demonstrate they meet the requirements of the UK eIDAS Regulations. This is then checked by the ICO.

GMO GlobalSign Ltd is the first company globally to have gone through this process in the UK under the UK eIDAS Regulations and is now a qualified trust service provider for the following services:

qualified certificates for electronic signatures; and

qualified certificates for electronic seals.

GlobalSign has now been added to the UK's Trusted List of Trust Service Providers, which is managed by tScheme. To read the ICO's announcement in full, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.