The ICO commissions annual track research to monitor changes in public attitude and perceptions, and why these changes may occur. The survey of over 2,000 individuals monitors changes in what people think about data protection and freedom of information, and how they utilise their information rights. The ICO says that this has been especially important during the pandemic where the public and organisations have had to quickly adapt their daily lives and businesses.

This year's research found that 77% of people say protecting their personal information is essential. The research shows that one in seven people are more likely to be comfortable with their personal information being shared in the public sector as a direct result of the pandemic.

The survey also shows that levels of trust and confidence in how companies and organisations store and use personal information has remained broadly stable since 2020.

The Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said: "At its core, data protection is about trust. ... The research ... shows that when individuals become aware of data being misused, lost or stolen their trust in organisations can decrease. To maintain high levels of trust, organisations must maintain high standards in all areas of data protection, from the use of pioneering technology through to the basics of data retention and destruction."

The ICO says that analysis of how trust and confidence levels and perceptions of data protection and freedom of information have changed over the past five years will be completed later this year. To read the ICO's press release in full and for a link to the research, click here.

