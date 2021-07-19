The Information Commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, has published a statement on the approval by the EU Commission of the adequacy decisions for the UK, saying:

"This is a positive result for UK businesses and organisations. Approved adequacy means that businesses can continue to receive data from the EU without having to make any changes to their data protection practices. Adequacy is the best outcome as it means organisations can carry on with data protection as usual. And people will continue to enjoy the protections that their data will be used fairly, lawfully and transparently. The result is also a testament to the strength of the UK's data protection regime".

To read the statement on the ICO's website, click here.

Originally published 5 July 2021

