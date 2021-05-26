HelpNetSecurity.com reported that “3 years since rolling out in May 2018, there have been 661 GDPR fines issued by European data protection authorities. Every one of the 28 EU nations, plus the United Kingdom, has issued at least one GDPR fine.” The May 20, 2021 report entitled “661 fines issued since GDPR became enforceable, totaling €292 million” included this list of the nations with the highest fines:
Italy: €76,217,601
France: €54,661,300
Germany: €49,186,833
United Kingdom: €44,221,000
Spain: €29,372,510
Sweden: €12,332,430
Netherlands:€ 5,012,500
Bulgaria: €3,210,69
Poland: €1,816,498
Norway: €1,277,550
And here's a list of the nations with the most
fines:
Spain: 222
Italy: 73
Romania: 54
Hungary: 39
Germany: 30
Norway: 26
Belgium: 25
Czech Republic: 25
Poland: 23
Bulgaria: 20
Please stay tuned for future updates!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.