HelpNetSecurity.com reported that “3 years since rolling out in May 2018, there have been 661 GDPR fines issued by European data protection authorities. Every one of the 28 EU nations, plus the United Kingdom, has issued at least one GDPR fine.” The May 20, 2021 report entitled “661 fines issued since GDPR became enforceable, totaling €292 million” included this list of the nations with the highest fines:

Italy: €76,217,601 France: €54,661,300 Germany: €49,186,833 United Kingdom: €44,221,000 Spain: €29,372,510 Sweden: €12,332,430 Netherlands:€ 5,012,500 Bulgaria: €3,210,69 Poland: €1,816,498 Norway: €1,277,550

And here's a list of the nations with the most fines:



Spain: 222 Italy: 73 Romania: 54 Hungary: 39 Germany: 30 Norway: 26 Belgium: 25 Czech Republic: 25 Poland: 23 Bulgaria: 20

