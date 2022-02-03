In this fifth edition of our quarterly update on key EMEA cartel developments, we are pleased to open with a short interview between Brussels Partner Daniel Vowden and Juliette Enser, Senior Director of Cartels at the CMA, which was conducted ahead of the third annual cartel workshop, organised by HSF Brussels and held online in January 2022 in conjunction with Concurrences and RBB Economics

The remainder of this edition then covers various significant developments in cartel enforcement from across our EMEA network. These include the recent landmark EU Court of Justice judgment ruling that cartel victims can seek damages from a subsidiary of the offending undertaking, the French Competition Authority fining road haulage firms for impeding innovation by boycotting a new digital platform, increased cartel enforcement by the German and Russian competition authorities, guidance from a South African court on the standard of reasoning required to prove cartel conduct, and updated guidance on cartel penalties and settlement procedures by the UK competition regulator.

Our network of expert practitioners located across the EMEA region will continue to monitor and report on significant cartel enforcement developments in the next edition of Cartel Intel, planned for spring 2022.

DOWNLOAD THE FIFTH EDITION