ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With a rise in the volume and complexity of investigations and document review requests each year, spanning compliance investigations and antitrust matters to tax proceedings and international litigation eDisclosure, legal departments and their law firms are regularly challenged to control cost and resources in their response.

Join our session to learn how your organisation can stay in control of your data, better understand any risks much earlier in the process, and develop cost-effective and efficient approaches for any investigation or document review.

Leading technology and legal experts will discuss salient challenges in today's legal environment, articulating how innovative new technology and service approaches can help you efficiently move through complex matters without breaking the bank.

You will learn:

- Approaches for maximum cost control in investigations and eDisclosure document reviews

- Next generation technology and service approaches that can provide a better understanding of the merits and risks of the case at an earlier stage

- Looking ahead to the next 18 months - how legal departments can influence change now.

Speakers:

Gareth Meatyard - Sales Director Northern Europe, Opentext

- Sales Director Northern Europe, Opentext Johnny Shearman - Head of Knowledge & Legal Services, Signature Litigation LLP

- Head of Knowledge & Legal Services, Signature Litigation LLP Robert Worthington - Evidence and Operations Manager, Slaughter and May

- Evidence and Operations Manager, Slaughter and May Jane Colston - Partner, Brown Rudnick LLP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.