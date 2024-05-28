In May 2023, the government published the Fraud Strategy, which committed the government to launch an independent review into the operation of the disclosure regime in a digital age and assess whether existing fraud offences meet the challenges of investigating and prosecuting modern fraud. In October 2023, Jonathan Fisher KC was appointed by the Home Office to undertake such an independent review of Disclosure and Fraud offences, and his preliminary findings on Part One: Disclosure were published on 24 April 2024.

John Binns and April O'Neill consider the key areas of focus for the review of disclosure as highlighted in the preliminary report and analyse which of these areas are most controversial and why. They explore which of the suggested areas would have the most impact for criminal practitioners, and contemplate which areas are most likely to be taken forward.

This analysis was first published in Lexis Nexis on 02 May 2024. To read the full article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.