There remains ongoing disbelief, outrage, and concern over the private prosecutions that the Post Office undertook against hundreds of sub-postmasters. As the inquiry led by Sir Wyn Williams moves into phases 5 and 6, we await the final report, due in the Autumn of 2024, with its recommendations for the future. Lessons must be learned from this appalling miscarriage of justice.

We are incredibly proud and delighted of the following appointments:

James Thacker is to be appointed King's Counsel and will formally take silk on 18th March 2024 at a ceremony presided over by the Lord Chancellor.

Tom Little KC has been appointed as First Senior Treasury Counsel from 1st April 2024.

