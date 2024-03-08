In the first of our "crossover" episodes, Susannah Cogman is joined by Jenny Stainsby from HSF's Financial Services Regulatory team to look at the financial sector's current focus on APP fraud, its interaction with the offence of failure to prevent fraud, and other steps being taken to tackle this widespread fraud typology. self Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · The Fraud Files: Decoding the Economic Crime Act EP4: Focus on the financial sector – APP fraud

Stay tuned for Part 2 of our financial sector focus where we will be looking at some of the other implications of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 for financial institutions, as well as further episodes focusing on other key aspects of the Act.

