Police's failure to investigate a crime can leave victims feeling let down by the authorities charged with protecting them as well as extremely distressed at the thought that the perpetrator has got away with the crime.



When you report a crime to the police, every investigation starts with the same basic steps.

The police will first ensure that the crime report is given to the correct police force. You will then be issued with a crime reference number The police will carry out an 'investigative assessment' where the police will review all of the information they have gathered and decide whether to investigate your crime report further. Their decision will base on four key factors: Vulnerability of the victim

Severity of the offence

Likelihood it can be solved

The most effective use of resources There are two possible outcomes to an investigative assessment: Your case will be investigated further or

The investigation will be closed If the police decides to investigate your case further, they will conduct an initial investigation which could involve: Talking to witnesses

Assessing the scene of the crime

Reviewing CCTV or video footage

Gathering other evidence, i.e. taking forensic samples

Searching their intelligence database

The police generally do not owe any duty of care to investigate allegations of crime. There is an obligation however, as a public authority, to act in a way which is compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights ('the Convention'). The police must conduct effective investigation into allegations of criminal activity that crosses the threshold of a breach of Article 3 of the Convention.



This article imposes an obligation on public authorities to ensure protection of individuals against torture and inhuman or degrading treatment administered by others.



This is what is found in the case of Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis v DSD and another [2018] UKSC 11, where two victims of the convicted sex offender John Worboys claimed compensation from the Metropolitan Police for their failure to conduct an effective investigation into his crimes. It was later found that the police failed at both a systemic and an operational level to investigate their claims. The police failed to promptly interview key witnesses, to collect CCTV evidence, to link numerous complaints made against the suspect and to conduct searches of Worboys' house.



You may seek compensation from the police for their failure to effectively investigate a crime you reported if there is a failure to protect you from torture and inhuman or degrading treatment.

