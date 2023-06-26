UK:
Further UK Corporate Criminal Liability Reform – Corporates May Be Liable For Actions Of Senior Managers
26 June 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Further Government amendments which have recently been made to
the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill (the
"Bill") would expand the scope of the
"identification doctrine" imposing corporate criminal
liability on companies for economic crime offences committed by
their "senior managers".
These measures build on the provisions in the Bill which would
create a new corporate offence of failure to prevent fraud as part
of the UK Government's wider strategy to tackle economic crime.
We examine the new proposals in this briefing.
Please click here to read our full briefing.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from UK
Pandora Papers: HMRC Issues Nudge Letters
Joseph Hage Aaronson
The Pandora Papers leak of almost 12m documents back in 2021 purportedly exposed the secret accounts and dealings (including potential tax evasion/ avoidance and money laundering)...
Fraud In The Private Wealth Context
Harbottle & Lewis
It is notorious that rates of ‘fraud' are at an all-time high. Estimates from the Crime Survey for England and Wales indicated that c. 4.6 million fraud offences were committed in the year ending March 2021, a 24% increase on the previous year.