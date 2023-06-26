Further Government amendments which have recently been made to the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill (the "Bill") would expand the scope of the "identification doctrine" imposing corporate criminal liability on companies for economic crime offences committed by their "senior managers".

These measures build on the provisions in the Bill which would create a new corporate offence of failure to prevent fraud as part of the UK Government's wider strategy to tackle economic crime. We examine the new proposals in this briefing.

Please click here to read our full briefing.

