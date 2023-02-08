Welcome to the first edition of the Crime Briefing which focuses on the topical area of protest law and legislative changes as a result of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, with articles from Francesca Kolar and Madeleine Miller.

Tom Little KC appeared as leading counsel for the Attorney General in AG's Reference No.1 of 2022 [2022] EWCA Crim 1259 ('the Colston statute case') and Jennie Oborne is instructed to prosecute several 'Just Stop Oil' protesters including those accused of damaging the frame of Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'.

In this Briefing:

Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 – Updates for Practitioners

Convention Rights in Protest Cases: How will criminial courts approach proportionality of a conviction?

Read the Crime Briefing in full.

