The white-collar defense, investigations and regulatory landscape is ever growing and evolving - and so too are the risks faced by individuals and corporations.

Our leading specialists Carl Newman, Harvey Knight, Anthony Hanratty and Sophie Gilford discuss key areas which are set to shape the field in 2022, including extradition in a post-Brexit world, the rise in public inquiries and SFO and FCA regulation.

Global expertise

Withers' white collar defense and investigations team has grown significantly in recent years, expanding to include capabilities across the UK, US and Asia. With seasoned practitioners in London, New York, Los Angeles, Italy, Singapore and Hong Kong, we have the ability to draw upon complementary skills to address complex client matters on a global scale. Whether an individual or corporate is involved in alleged criminal activity, fraud or an investigation, we can advise on proceedings carried out by a wide range of authorities around the world including money laundering, bribery, corruption, insider trading, tax evasion, market manipulation, extradition and sanctions.

