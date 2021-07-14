In the latest in a series of dispiriting judgments, inR v Plaku and others[2021] EWCA Crim 568, [2021] All ER (D) 56 (Apr) the court considered the question of when the maximum one-third reduction should be applied to a sentence in the Crown Court. The decision will cause considerable difficulties for defence practitioners and judges, and should be of concern to anyone who cares about having an effective and proportionate system of sentencing.

Russell-Cooke crime partner Martin Rackstraw comments in New Law Journal that decisions which lengthen sentences for no obvious reason will not help the already critically overburdened UK prison system.

