In our latest Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast we focus on the FCA's finalised guidance on the new anti-greenwashing rule. We consider the scope of the new rule, the key differences between the finalised guidance and that consulted on, some "dos and don'ts" for firms and then finally a few words on a new anti-greenwashing tool that we have developed.

