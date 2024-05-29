ARTICLE
29 May 2024

Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus: FCA's Finalised Guidance On The Anti-greenwashing Rule (Podcast)

In our latest Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast we focus on the FCA's finalised guidance on the new anti-greenwashing rule.
In our latest Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast we focus on the FCA's finalised guidance on the new anti-greenwashing rule. We consider the scope of the new rule, the key differences between the finalised guidance and that consulted on, some "dos and don'ts" for firms and then finally a few words on a new anti-greenwashing tool that we have developed.

