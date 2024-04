ARTICLE

Date: 11 June 2024

Time: 9:00 AM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

For the second year running, Stewarts and Solomonic have worked together to produce and analyse data regarding commercial fraud claims in the civil courts of England and Wales for 2023.

In this webinar, experts from Stewarts look at the findings from that data and the trends that can be extrapolated. They will also consider developments that will shape the landscape of fraud claims in the near future.