UK:
Franchising Conference: The Imminent Competition Law Reform (Video)
15 February 2023
Gatehouse Chambers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Change is coming on 1st June 2023. Reflections on how
competition law affecting franchising will change. What are
implications of the reform for franchising post-Brexit? We are
joined by Professor Eyad Maher Dabbah.
Watch the recording from our annual franchising conference below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from UK
Promoting Your ESG Strategy
MJ Hudson
Greenwashing is easy. Getting away with it is not. With the introduction of SFDR and other oversights, investment managers need to be transparent about their ESG strategy, their responsible...
Private Trust Company (PTC) Structures In Guernsey
Appleby
This guide is a summary of the law and procedures relating to private trust company (PTC) structures in Guernsey – a popular trust structure used by high net worth individuals wishing to establish...