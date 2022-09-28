UK:
Death Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II : A Great Legacy Of Charity Patronage
28 September 2022
Withers LLP
We begin this month's update by paying tribute to the
service and dedication of Her late Majesty the Queen.
Queen Elizabeth II was patron of an astonishing 600+ charities
during her lifetime, and many of those charities that she was
involved with at the time of her death will now be looking to both
honour her legacy and look to the future.
For charities that had the Queen as a patron, they will be aware
that there is no guarantee that the Queen's patronage of
charities will automatically pass to King Charles III. In his first
address to the nation, King Charles stated that "it will
be no longer possible for me to give so much of my time and
energies to the charities and issues for which I care so
deeply" although explained that he was confident that
"this important work will go on in the trusted hands of
others." A review of royal charity patronages will occur
in the coming months.
The National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) has
issued some
useful guidance for charities following the Queen's
death.
