We begin this month's update by paying tribute to the service and dedication of Her late Majesty the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II was patron of an astonishing 600+ charities during her lifetime, and many of those charities that she was involved with at the time of her death will now be looking to both honour her legacy and look to the future.

For charities that had the Queen as a patron, they will be aware that there is no guarantee that the Queen's patronage of charities will automatically pass to King Charles III. In his first address to the nation, King Charles stated that "it will be no longer possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply" although explained that he was confident that "this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others." A review of royal charity patronages will occur in the coming months.

The National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) has issued some useful guidance for charities following the Queen's death.

