ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Global mergers and acquisitions across the life sciences industry continue to be robust, whilst optimism remains for sustained deal flow throughout 2022 and beyond. This webinar will explore the key trends, opportunities and challenges across the market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.