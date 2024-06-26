Sustainability Insights ... In Conversation (Podcast)

Welcome to the third episode in our Sustainability Insights ... in conversation series.

Our third episode of Sustainability Insights ... in conversation focuses on impact investing, and what impact means to Apax Partners.

In a conversation with Simon Witney, Ellen De Kreij, lead advisor to Apax's Operational Excellence Practice on Impact and Sustainability, explains how Apax selects impact investments, how they work with management to promote impact, and how they report on impact to their investors.

Apax were early adopters of sustainability, having started to focus on their portfolio companies' ESG footprints in 2012, and have exemplified the power of the private markets to effect real world change.

