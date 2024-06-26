ARTICLE
26 June 2024

Sustainability Insights ... In Conversation (Podcast)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore
Welcome to the third episode in our Sustainability Insights ... in conversation series. Our third episode of Sustainability Insights … in conversation focuses on impact investing, and what impact means to Apax Partners.
UK Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Simon Witney
Photo of Heather Gagen
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to the third episode in our Sustainability Insights ... in conversation series.

Our third episode of Sustainability Insights ... in conversation focuses on impact investing, and what impact means to Apax Partners.

In a conversation with Simon Witney, Ellen De Kreij, lead advisor to Apax's Operational Excellence Practice on Impact and Sustainability, explains how Apax selects impact investments, how they work with management to promote impact, and how they report on impact to their investors.

Apax were early adopters of sustainability, having started to focus on their portfolio companies' ESG footprints in 2012, and have exemplified the power of the private markets to effect real world change.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Simon Witney
Simon Witney
Photo of Heather Gagen
Heather Gagen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More