21 June 2024

Companies House Fee Changes

Stephen Scown

From May 1, 2024, Companies House will adjust fees for various filings to align with service costs and new powers under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023. This includes substantial differences between digital and paper filing fees.
UK Corporate/Commercial Law
As part of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023, Companies House are amending their fees on 1 May 2024 to bring them in line with the cost of providing services and to recover the costs of their new powers being introduced through the Act.

Companies House fee changes

Companies House are updating how much they will charge for making certain filings. These updated filing fees include:

  • incorporation of a company – (now £50 to file digitally or £71 in paper);
  • change of name – (now £20 to file digitally or £30 in paper, with a change of name filing to be processed by Companies House on the same day being £83);
  • confirmation statement – (now £34 to file digitally or £62 in paper);
  • voluntary strike off – (now £33 to file digitally or £44 in paper); and
  • registration of a charge – (now £15 to file digitally or £24 in paper).

This change to filing costs will affect all entities registered at Companies House (incl. private limited companies, community interest companies, charitable companies, limited liability partnerships, and overseas entities).

With the difference between digital and paper filing fees becoming quite substantial in some circumstances, businesses may drive towards a more digital approach to their filings. In order to make filings online, companies and other entities will have received an authentication code from Companies House (a code that authorises the board of the entity to file on behalf of the company online). If you do not have a copy of your company's authentication code, you may find this guidance useful.

We will keep you updated as we find out more information about future changes and the dates they come into force.

If you need any help with getting your company up to date with the latest and incoming changes to UK company law, please contact our specialist company secretarial team at: corporate@stephens-scown.co.uk

This article was co-written by Olivia Miller and Charles Oliver, solicitor and paralegal in our Corporate team.

