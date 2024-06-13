Launch Of Consultation On The UK Charity Governance Code

A public consultation on the Charity Commission endorsed Charity Governance Code has been launched by the Charity Governance Code Steering Group aimed at covering the Code's content, structure, applicability to different sizes of charity, language and accessibility.

The survey is open to Trustees and charity Chairs, staff working in leadership or governance roles in charities, and a wide range of professionals working in the sector and connected stakeholders. It will remain open from now until 11 August 2024.

