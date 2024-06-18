UK Knowledge Collection | Leasehold And Freehold Reform, ESG, And Supply Chain And Logistics

The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill was the last bill passed in the wash-up period before Parliament was prorogued for the UK general election. Our Insight looks at the significant changes made to the relationship between freeholder and leaseholder, and at the impact of the rush to pass it on specific areas that had been earmarked for reform. While the new law has passed, most of its provisions are not yet in effect: they will not be operative until secondary legislation is brought by the next government.

The legislative work of the European Parliament is also currently paused for its elections, which are currently under way. Our ESG Knowledge Update looks at the positions it had adopted on the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation and the regulation prohibiting forced labour, as well as the progress of other EU legislation (including the passing of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and Environmental Crime Directive) and other ESG developments in the UK and internationally. Our webinar on natural capital compliance looks at businesses' reporting obligations, the impact of the EU Deforestation Regulation, and the voluntary carbon market and offsetting.

Our webinar series on supply chains and logistics continues with sessions exploring planning considerations for logistic hub development in cities, ways to decarbonise property portfolios, and mitigating the risk of using contingent workers in the supply chain.

