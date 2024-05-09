UK Knowledge Collection | ESG, Litigation Funding, And Changes To The Takeover Code

ESG issues remain high on legislative agendas. The EU's Corporate Due Diligence Directive was approved by the European Parliament, but a proposal for a new regulation on nature restoration hit the buffers. With the Parliament's legislative work paused in advance of June's elections, businesses must now wait to see what becomes of this and other EU legislative proposals. Our ESG round-up looks at these and other developments, while our Insight looks in more depth at the guidance being provided to UK financial services firms on the FCA's anti-greenwashing rule, which comes into force at the end of the month.

The UK government has introduced new legislation intended to explicitly ensure the enforceability of litigation funding arrangements. It was motivated to act following a Supreme Court judgment last year which cast uncertainty on how such arrangements could work in future. Our Insight looks at the impact of the Paccar decision and how the bill may resolve current uncertainties.

The UK's Takeover Panel has published a consultation (open until 31 July 2024) proposing significant amendments to the jurisdictional framework of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers. In addition, it has revised guidance for private sale processes, aimed at striking a balance between disclosure requirements and maintaining confidentiality.

Our Eating Compliance for Breakfast webinar series continues this month, with sessions covering the regulation of cannabidiol and battery recycling in Europe, how to conduct efficient data audits, and how to ensure compliance with the new UK employment laws introduced this year.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.