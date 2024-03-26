ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Your responses have fueled our commitment to providing credible data, empowering decision-makers like you. Welcome to the Global Directors' and Officers' Survey Results.

Welcome to the Directors' and Officers' Survey Report 2024. This year marks our most expansive survey yet, with contributions from over 50 countries, highlighting our commitment to understanding the evolving risk landscape affecting directors and officers globally. The enhanced participation and expanded regional coverage allow us to offer unprecedented insights into the challenges and priorities facing leadership across various industries.

Survey objective

The primary objective of this survey is to identify and analyse the top risks perceived by directors and officers worldwide, tracking shifts in risk priorities and uncovering emerging threats. By doing so, we aim to equip organisations with the knowledge to enhance their risk management strategies and insurance practices effectively.

Survey methodology

The survey methodology involved collecting responses from directors and officers and risk managers across more than 50 countries. This year, we expanded our focus to include new regions such as Africa and the Middle East, and have been able to provide a detailed analysis of more specific areas, including India. Our comprehensive approach ensures a diverse and inclusive understanding of the global risk environment.

About the survey

Key findings

Top risks: A significant shift has been observed with health and safety emerging as the top risks for directors.

A significant shift has been observed with health and safety emerging as the top risks for directors. Emerging risks: New entrants in the top risks include systems and controls and breach of sanctions, reflecting heightened geopolitical tensions and the increasing complexity of corporate governance.

New entrants in the top risks include systems and controls and breach of sanctions, reflecting heightened geopolitical tensions and the increasing complexity of corporate governance. Regional insights: For the first time, our survey includes detailed insights into Africa, the Middle East, and India, offering a more nuanced understanding of regional risk dynamics.

For the first time, our survey includes detailed insights into Africa, the Middle East, and India, offering a more nuanced understanding of regional risk dynamics. Climate change: While not in the top 7 risks globally, the importance of climate change remains high in some regions such as Asia, Australasia and the Middle East, where it has been identified as a top 7 risk.

While not in the top 7 risks globally, the importance of climate change remains high in some regions such as Asia, Australasia and the Middle East, where it has been identified as a top 7 risk. Alternative risk transfer: A notable portion of respondents are exploring or using captives and other mechanisms, indicating a strategic approach to managing D&O risk despite the softer market conditions.

Recommendations

Enhanced risk management: Organisations should prioritise evolving their risk management practices addressing the emerging threats, particularly around health and safety.

Organisations should prioritise evolving their risk management practices addressing the emerging threats, particularly around health and safety. Insurance education: There is a pressing need for better education on D&O insurance and indemnification practices to ensure directors and officers are comprehensively protected.

There is a pressing need for better education on D&O insurance and indemnification practices to ensure directors and officers are comprehensively protected. Holistic insurance coverage: Companies must consider a more holistic approach to their insurance coverage, aligning it with the changing risk landscape to secure comprehensive protection.

The Global Directors' and Officers' Survey underscores the dynamic and complex nature of the risk landscape facing directors and officers today. By leveraging the insights and recommendations from this report, organizations can better navigate these challenges, enhancing their resilience and strategic response to risks. We encourage readers to engage with the full survey report and accompanying articles for a deeper dive into our findings and to join us in advancing the conversation around effective risk management and insurance solutions.

Associated articles

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.